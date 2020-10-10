Rangers have not yet touched base with Jack Wilshere’s representatives, but the free agent would be willing to consider a move to Ibrox, according to the Press Association.

Wilshere recently agreed to terminate his contract at West Ham following a disappointing spell at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent and is able to move outside the transfer window system, something which makes him him an attractive option for a number of sides.

He would be willing to consider a switch to Rangers and sit down with Steven Gerrard to discuss a move.

However, no one from the Scottish giants has yet been in touch with Wilshere’s representatives.

Rangers are claimed to hold an interest in landing the 28-year-old midfielder, though it is unclear whether they would be willing to meet his wage demands.

Wilshere was declared surplus to requirements at West Ham by boss David Moyes and the club moved swiftly to agree a contract termination with him.

He recently expressed a desire to consider a move to Italy’s Serie A or Spain’s La Liga.