Jermaine Beckford has warned Leeds United about upcoming opponents Crystal Palace, who he feels are an awkward side to play against and always make life difficult.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are due to travel to Selhurst Park to take on Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace outfit in the Premier League on 7th November.

Leeds have enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League season, pushing champions Liverpool, while beating Fulham and Sheffield United, and drawing with Manchester City.

Following the international break, Leeds will take on Wolves, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Crystal Palace before November’s break arrives.

Beckford is wary of the challenge that Crystal Palace will provide as he feels Hodgson will have the Eagles well drilled defensively.

The former Leeds man admits he always found trips to Selhurst Park to be tough and not enjoyable affairs.

He said on LUTV: “We’re coming up against Crystal Palace, who are so difficult to play against in terms of their defensive capabilities.

“They are just an awkward side to play against.

“I’ve played there before and it’s never nice, it’s never fun, it’s never easy.

“They make it difficult, so that is something else”, Beckford added.

Leeds last faced Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2013 in the Championship, with the encounter ending in a 2-2 draw.