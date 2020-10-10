Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has revealed what he sees as the key thing in Raphinha joining the Whites.

Leeds landed Raphinha on the final day of the international transfer window, snapping the Brazilian winger up from French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Parker is impressed with Leeds signing the former Sporting Lisbon man and sees the key thing as being that Raphinha snubbed the chance to play Champions League football with Rennes to head to Elland Road.

“He is a fantastic addition, just because of the goal output, the assists”, Parker said on LUTV.

“But the big thing, the key thing for me is that he has swapped Champions League football this season with Rennes to come and play for us.

“That just shows how hungry he is to succeed at this club.”

Rennes have been placed in Group E in the Champions League, along with Chelsea, FK Krasnodar and Sevilla, and Raphinha will have to watch his former club in action from his sofa.

Raphinha will be looking to make his Leeds bow after the international break when the Whites lock horns with Wolves, but the jury is out on whether Marcelo Bielsa will hand him an opportunity so soon into his spell at the club; the Argentine often likes new arrivals to get up to speed on the training pitch.