Blackburn Rovers have cooled their interest in landing Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas, according to the Sun.

Douglas is out of favour at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa and could be on the move to a club in the Championship before the domestic window shuts on Friday.

Watford, following their relegation from the Premier League, have been showing interest in Douglas, while Blackburn have also mulled a bid to sign him.

However, Blackburn have now cooled their interest in taking Douglas to Ewood Park and moved on to looking at other options.

The path has been left open for Watford, who may swoop to snap up the full-back on a loan deal before the window closes.

Douglas is down the pecking order at Leeds and faces the prospect of little first team football if he stays at Elland Road.

The defender would have just 12 weeks to wait though if he misses a move by Friday, as the January transfer window is looming on the horizon.

Leeds signed Douglas from Wolves, after he helped the Molineux outfit win promotion to the Premier League.