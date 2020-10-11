Rangers defender Leon Balogun has admitted he is desperate to see fans back inside Ibrox and revealed that he was told in Germany that he will never have seen anything like the support the Gers receive.

The Nigeria international joined Scottish giants Rangers during the international transfer window and instantly won praise for his commanding performances at the back.

Balogun has made five league appearances for the Gers so far and three of those games have been at Ibrox.

However, with fans still restricted from entering stadiums, the 32-year-old is yet to experience the atmosphere of a fully packed Ibrox and admits it is getting to him.

Balogun has revealed that he is frustrated at not being able to play in front of a sold-out Ibrox, especially as he was told how unbelievable it is from contacts in Germany.

“It gets a bit annoying slowly [to not experience the fan culture], because I keep hearing it from the boys and from people“, Balogun said on Rangers TV.

“Even people outside of Scotland, I have some contacts back in Germany, who tell me ‘oh you’ll see once you get to Ibrox, it will be packed with fans, the Old Firm, all of that, you have no imagination, you have no idea’.

“So, as I have said always before, I can’t wait, it is just draining.

“So I hope that things go accordingly and we are reunited soon.“

Rangers are due to lock horns with Old Firm rivals Celtic on Saturday and the game will be played in front of empty stands, denying Balogun the opportunity to fully experience the fixture.