Crystal Palace retain an interest in Brentford winger Said Benrahma, with West Ham United closing in on the player, according to Sky Sports.

With the domestic transfer window open until Friday, a number of Premier League sides are trying to land targets, having failed to get deals over the line during the international transfer window.

West Ham want to land winger Benrahma and are now in advanced talks to sign him.

The Hammers could pay Brentford around £30m to snap up the Championship star.

However, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace are keeping close tabs on developments and retain an interest in Benrahma.

Crystal Palace may have to act quickly if they want to rival West Ham for the winger’s signature.

Benrahma has been linked with Premier League clubs throughout the window, but so far no top flight side have taken the plunge and signed him.

Leeds United looked at Benrahma, but are claimed to have been put off by a social media video the winger posted, with concerns over his temperament.