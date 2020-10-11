Former top flight star Garth Crooks has drawn parallels between current Leeds United number 1 Illan Meslier and the Whites’ legendary goalkeeper Mervyn Day.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined Leeds on a permanent basis during the international transfer window following an impressive loan stint at the club last term.

Meslier has pushed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla out of the side and is now firmly established as Leeds’ number 1 despite his tender years.

Crooks saw Meslier in action in Leeds’ 1-0 win over Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby and admits he could not help to be impressed by the shot-stopper.

He went on compare Meslier with Day, insisting that the Frenchman is the first Leeds goalkeeper he has seen with so much promise since the Whites legend.

“I must be honest, I didn’t know an awful lot about Illan Meslier but by the end of the game I knew everything I needed to know“, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“The Leeds ‘keeper made two remarkable saves from John Lundstram and another from George Baldock in a first half full of commitment from both sides.

“The more I saw of him the better he got.

“I haven’t seen a Leeds keeper with this sort of promise since I first watched a young Mervyn Day 40 years ago.“

Day joined Leeds in 1985 from Aston Villa and was a regular between the sticks until the arrival of John Lukic from Arsenal.

He clocked over 200 appearances for the Whites and left Elland Road in 1993 after eight years at the club.