Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen has revealed that he spoke to countryman Frederik Helstrup before making the move to Almere City in the Netherlands on loan and received a glowing recommendation.

Sorensen completed a loan move to Almere City during the international transfer window and will be looking to fare better than his prior loan stints, at Blackpool and Carlisle United.

He admits he did his homework before agreeing to the move, speaking to fellow Dane Helstrup, and feels everything is perfectly set up at the club.

The Newcastle talent stressed that Helstrup gave him a good report on the state of Almere City and he will hope to help the club to promotion.

“I have heard a lot about the club, including from my countryman Frederik Helstrup”, Sorensen told his new club’s official site.

“He said that there is a very nice project going on here. I also get that impression now that I am here for the first time.

“It all looks fantastic and in terms of facilities, everything is perfectly arranged.

“I hope to be able to develop myself further at Almere City and to score many goals.

“We want to compete for promotion with the team.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Almere City have had a bright start to the new season and sit in third spot in the Dutch second tier, with 16 points from six games.