Leeds United made a late attempt to sign Levante midfielder Jose Campana before the international transfer window closed, but failed.

The Whites wanted to bring in a midfielder and had thought they were set to do so after agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for Michael Cuisance.

However, the Premier League outfit saw something in Cuisance’s medical results they did not like and pulled out of the deal to sign the Frenchman; he has since joined Marseille on loan.

Leeds though did not call off their pursuit of a midfielder; they continued it.

The club got in touch with Spanish side Levante to put in a bid of €15m plus bonuses for Campana, according to Spanish daily Superdeporte.

However, the Spanish side wasted no time in turning down the proposal for Campana.

Levante president Quico Catalan values Campana at €30m and was in no mood to let his player depart for an initial fee of just half the amount he believes he is worth.

Leeds could still bring in a midfielder as the domestic transfer window runs until Friday, but the Whites could also opt to wait until the January window, which opens in just 12 weeks’ time.