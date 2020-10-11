Ligue 1 side Nice are tracking Celtic star Ryan Christie, according to the Sun.

The international transfer window has now closed, but the January transfer window is just 12 weeks away and Nice are looking at a number of targets.

Their eyes have been drawn to Scotland and Celtic Park, where they are taking an interest in Christie.

Christie, who can operate both in midfield and attack, has become a key man at Celtic Park and scored 19 times in 43 games last season, along with chipping in with 16 assists.

His exploits in Scotland have not gone unnoticed and Nice are now on his tail.

Christie also has admirers in England and Celtic could be tested with offers in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has another two years left on his contract at Celtic Park.

He has now made over 100 appearances in a Celtic shirt since joining the club.