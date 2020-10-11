Rangers Under-18s star Adam Devine has revealed that Gers academy graduate Nathan Patterson, who is currently part of the first team set-up at Ibrox, is an inspiration to him.

Patterson, a Rangers academy graduate, rose through the ranks at Ibrox and after earning his first team debut under Steven Gerrard in January is now providing cover for first choice right-back James Tavernier in the senior squad.

Devine put pen to paper to continue his footballing education at the Rangers Training Centre recently and will be looking to push onwards to Brian Gilmour and Kevin Thomson’s B Team, as well as aiming to be part of the UEFA Youth League.

The Under-18s starlet revealed that he is inspired by Gers academy graduate Patterson, who after being part of the reserves, broke through to Gerrard’s first team.

Devine occupies the same right-back position that Patterson plays in, and the 17-year-old is hoping to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps and leap into the first team at Ibrox one day.

“Well I think Nathan just gives me an extra boost to try”, Devine told Rangers TV.

“Obviously he was in the reserves last year and he has kept going and done really well for the first team.

“And it just gives me an even bigger inspiration to try and achieve what he has achieved this season.”

Devine’s new contract will see him develop his game at Ibrox until May 2022, and the young full-back will now hope to kick on and catch Gerrard’s eye.