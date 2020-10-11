Leeds United Under-23s coach Mark Jackson has revealed that the great relationship new arrivals Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt share on and off the pitch is being reflected in the partnership the duo are building.

Both Gelhardt and Greenwood arrived at Elland Road during the international transfer window and are under the watchful eye of Under-23s coach Jackson.

The dynamic duo started against Sunderland Under-23s in the Premier League 2 recently, and Greenwood scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win, with Gelhardt assisting his strike partner for the opener.

Jackson, who revealed that both starlets share a great relationship on and off the pitch, stressed that the forwards’ form and chemistry on the pitch has been developing from their days together in the youth ranks of the national team set-up.

The Whites Under-23s coach is impressed with the way Greenwood and Gelhardt have integrated and has backed both starlets to improve their chemistry even further as the season unfolds.

“I mean Sam and Joffy have a good relationship as regards to playing together”, Jackson said on LUTV.

“They have done that in the national team, so they tell me anyway.

“And you can see that on the training field as well.

“They have spent a lot of time together and they have a good playing relationship on the pitch.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is always keen on giving top players from the Whites’ youth ranks opportunities in the first team and both Greenwood and Gelhardt will hope to catch the Argentine’s eye by continuing their good form.