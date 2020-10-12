Manchester City loan star Angelino is of the view that RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann and Citizens boss Pep Guardiola share a similar managerial style.

Spanish left-back Angelino began last season at Manchester City, after the Premier League giants exercised a buy-back clause to bring him back from his loan stint at PSV Eindhoven.

However, in January, Angelino was shipped off on loan again, temporarily moving to RB Leipzig, and his stint at the German club has been extended for another year.

Angelino is of the view that Guardiola and his current boss are similar because both are deeply passionate about football and prefer an attacking style of play, while always trying to be two steps ahead of their opponents, with back-up plans to combat any situations that may arise on the pitch.

Asked whether Guardiola and Nagelsmann are similar, Angelino told rblive.de: “Yes of course.

“Both are extremely concerned with football, know a lot, always think proactively and always have new ideas ready.”

The left-back, who is enjoying his spell in Germany, revealed that he shares a good relationship with Nagelsmann, and added that the German tactician’s style suits him well which allows him to repay the trust the 33-year-old has in him.

“We have known each other for a while and have been in contact before, when he was still a trainer in Hoffenheim.

“The coach trusts me.

“I can feel that and give it back with performance.

“And his style of play matches my qualities exactly.”

The 23-year-old played his part last season as RB Leipzig reached the semi-final of the Champions League, and has remained part of Nagelsmann’s squad this term, scoring his first goal of the season in a 4-0 victory over Schalke.