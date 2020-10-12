Brentford winger Said Benrahma is attracting late interest from Aston Villa and Fulham, but West Ham remain in the driving seat to secure his signature, according to The Athletic.

The Algeria international has been the subject of transfer interest from a multitude of Premier League clubs throughout the transfer window.

However, West Ham put themselves into the driving seat on Sunday by agreeing a deal worth up to £30m with Brentford to sign Benrahma.

It has also been suggested the 25-year-old winger is scheduled to undergo a medical with the London-based club on Wednesday after returning from international duty.

But now David Moyes’ side could be in line to face competition from league rivals Aston Villa and Fulham, who could make a late push to hijack the Hammers’ swoop.

However, despite the late interest from the Villans and the Cottagers, West Ham remain in pole position to sign Benrahma from Brentford.

It remains to be seen if any other suitors can hijack the Irons’ deal for the winger before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace were another club that mulled a move for Benrahma, but never seriously pursued a deal for the former Nice star.