Cardiff City hold genuine interest in Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, but the respective clubs are far apart in their valuations of the player, according to BBC Sheffield.

The Bluebirds are keen to strengthen their strike force before the transfer window slams shut on Friday and have identified Barnsley’s Woodrow as a potential signing.

It has been claimed that Cardiff have touched base with their Championship rivals over a permanent deal for the 25-year-old forward.

However, while the Wales-based club are keen to sign Woodrow before Friday’s deadline, they are far off Barnsley’s valuation of the player.

It remains to be seen how much the Colliers’ value the former Fulham talisman at and how much Cardiff are willing to fork out to secure his acquisition.

With time running out in the transfer market, it is also unclear if the Bluebirds will succeed in reaching an agreement with Barnsley over a deal for Woodrow.

The forward has made six appearances across all competitions for the Tykes so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Woodrow joined Barnsley in 2018, initially moving to the club on a loan basis before then joining permanently in the 2019 January transfer window.