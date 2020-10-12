Brighton have the option to recall South Africa international Percy Tau from his loan at Anderlecht in January, according to The Athletic.

The Seagulls signed the 26-year-old centre-forward from South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns for a fee of around £2.8m in the summer of 2018.

However, Tau is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League club as acquiring a work permit for the player has proven to be difficult so far.

With the acquisition of a work permit proving to be a hurdle, he is currently on his third loan spell in Belgium since signing for Brighton, joining Anderlecht on a season-long deal in the transfer window.

But Brighton have inserted an option to recall Tau from his one-year loan with Anderlecht in January in their deal with the Belgian top flight club.

The clause has been included in the agreement as a result of growing optimism at Brighton that amendments to work permit regulations after the UK leaves its transition period with the European Union could enable them to play Tau in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have deliberately included the option in their deal with Anderlecht to give themselves the chance to bring the striker to England in January should the circumstances change.

The strike force has been touted by many as the department that needs strengthening in Graham Potter’s side and the club could add Tau to the ranks.