Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore feels Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a scouser at heart and is of the view that the German has brought Bill Shankly’s ethos back to the club.

Klopp took over the reins at Anfield five years ago and has since led the club to their sixth Champions League and their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The German tactician has established a strong bond with his players and the fans, fulfilling what former Liverpool manager Shankly used to call The Holy Trinity.

Ex-Reds CEO Moore, who left the side in August, is an admirer of how Klopp realises the values of the club and what it means to the fans.

Moore also feels Klopp is a scouser at heart, lauding the 53-year-old’s warm personality, charisma and care for people, and explained how there is no facade with the Liverpool boss.

“There is no facade with Jurgen. There is no show for the cameras. He is a massive personality and a great motivator of men“, Moore told BBC Sport.

“We often reflect on the Bill Shankly era. The phrase he used was ‘I was made for Liverpool and Liverpool was made for me’.

“The same could be said of Jurgen. I think he is a Scouser at heart.

“He has all the attributes; caring for people, warm personality, he is charismatic and incredibly articulate.

“He understands the values of the club, what it means to the fans and how important they are collectively.

“Shankly called it The Holy Trinity – managers, players, fans. Jurgen recognises it.

“There is a psychological bond between manager and fans.

“We have had lots of that at Liverpool over the decades but the closest example is what Shankly and Jurgen Klopp have done.“

Klopp has four more years left on his contract with Liverpool and the German will be looking to win more trophies with the club before he departs.