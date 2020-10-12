Watford right-back Jeremy Ngakia has named Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as the best player he has come up against in his career so far.

The 20-year-old made his breakthrough at West Ham last season before moving to Championship club Watford on a free transfer during the transfer window.

Ngakia’s first two senior appearances for the Hammers came against Liverpool in the Premier League and he was pitted against Divock Origi and Mane on the two occasions.

Despite suffering defeats in both games, the young Englishman found defending against Mane particularly difficult as the Senegal international constantly moved around the pitch.

Ngakia named Mane as the best player he has faced during his short career before explaining how facing a player of his calibre helped him gain confidence in his abilities as a footballer.

“I’d say Sadio Mane [is the best player I have come up against so far]“, Ngakia told Watford’s official magazine.

“I played against him in my second game for West Ham back in February and he’s always moving, so I had to follow him across the pitch a lot.

“He was always looking to try to do something for the team, so I had to have my full focus on the game that day in terms of where I was meant to be and when.

“Playing against a player of his calibre so early in my career, that gave me a lot of confidence in my ability as a professional footballer.”

With Watford in the Championship, Ngakia will not have to face Mane this season unless the Hornets draw Liverpool in the FA Cup.