Leeds United have yet to ramp up their interest in Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley, but have been clear about their liking for the teenager, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have been alive in recent transfer windows to snapping up young talents as they aim to sign players who can further develop under Marcelo Bielsa and hold significant resale value.

Their eyes have been drawn to Pride Park and Derby midfielder Sibley.

Leeds have been clear over their liking for Sibley, but they have yet to make any approach to Derby to sign the midfielder and their interest is not considered to be intense.

It is also claimed to be unclear whether Leeds would still have the budget available to snap up Sibley.

Sibley came through the youth ranks at Derby and has represented England up to Under-19 level.

He made eleven appearances in the Championship last season and featured against Leeds, giving Bielsa the chance to take a close look at him.

This term Sibley has clocked three outings in the Championship and two appearances in the EFL Cup, providing one assist.