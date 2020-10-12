Liverpool and Chelsea are amongst the clubs keeping tabs on Grimsby Town midfield starlets Louis Boyd and Ben Grist, according to The Athletic.

With the EFL transfer window still open, English clubs have turned their attention towards the brightest talents emerging from the domestic market.

Boyd and Grist, both highly rated Grimsby academy products, are among the most sought-after prospects with several English clubs taking notice of the teenagers’ development at Blundell Park.

The Mariners Under-18s duo are being closely monitored by a number of top flight teams, notably Liverpool and Chelsea.

Grimsby estimate they will lose £700,000 this season due to the current situation in the game and could be forced to cash in on Boyd and Grist.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Liverpool will act upon their interest before the transfer window slams shut on 16th October.

Both Boyd and Grist rose through the ranks at the League Two outfit and made their debuts for the Lincolnshire side earlier this season.

And Boyd’s strike on his debut against Harrogate Town in the EFL Trophy last month saw the midfielder become the Mariners’ youngest ever goalscorer.