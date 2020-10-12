Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has expressed his strong belief that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa can still get more out of the team, and revealed confidence is sky high at Elland Road after a solid start to the season.

Despite losing their Premier League opener away at Liverpool in a 4-3 thriller, Leeds bounced back with consecutive victories over Fulham and Sheffield United, while also managing to hold Manchester City to a draw at home in their last league outing.

With seven points from four league matches, Leeds are currently eighth in the standings and club number 9 Bamford is leading the scoring charts with three top flight strikes, but is still finding areas to improve.

Bielsa has been lauded for the way he has transformed Leeds from a mid-table Championship side, but Bamford thinks the Argentine can still squeeze out more from the players.

Bamford revealed that confidence is sky high in the Leeds camp after a solid start to the season and promised the whole team are focused on churning out results with consistency as the season unfolds.

“There is always a side to everyone that is like a little bit lazy, who moans, like when you get demanded a lot of, I think everyone has got it”, Bamford said on LUTV.

“But when you see the rewards and the way he has bought it out of us, you kind of think, well you know what, he is just helping me.

“And I think your confidence grows out of that, as you start playing better, as you start picking up results.

“So, I think he still can get more out of us, but he has done a great job and you can see the lads are all really exuding confidence.”

Bamford and Co. will return to Premier League action at the weekend with the Whites set to host 13th placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road.