Italy coach Roberto Mancini is confident that Moise Kean has huge potential to grow as a striker in the years to come.

Kean is currently plying his trade at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who he joined on a season-long loan from Everton after finding it hard to make an impact at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old clocked 20 minutes off the bench for Italy in a 0-0 draw with Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Kean has continued to remain involved with Mancini’s Italy despite struggling to feature regularly at club level and the Azzurri boss is confident in the striker’s ability.

He feels that Kean still has much potential to improve, while he also insisted he was pleased with his Italy team as a whole despite the draw.

“He’s young”, Mancini told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.

“He can improve a lot.

“All the boys played well.”

Kean, who is currently on national team duty, will be hoping to make his debut for PSG on Friday when the French champions visit Nimes in a Ligue 1 encounter.