Manchester City loanee Angelino has insisted that RB Leipzig are not intimidated by the prospect of squaring off against Manchester United in the Champions League as he believes the Red Devils are far from consistent.

The Red Devils will face last year’s finalists Paris Saint-Germain, semi-finalists RB Leipzig and Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

And Citizens loanee Angelino is set for a homecoming to Manchester, albeit in hostile conditions, as a showdown at Old Trafford is on the cards for the left-back against his parent club’s rivals.

The Spaniard insists that RB Leipzig are not intimidated by facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as he believes Manchester United have been inconsistent and have not started the current season on a strong note.

The Red Devils have so far failed to hit their stride in the Premier League, losing two top flight games in three outings, and Angelino believes his team have the quality to rub salt into the wounds of the struggling Manchester giants when both teams lock horns.

“I don’t know that much about Basaksehir. We know Paris from the semi-finals in the tournament [ 2019/20 Champions League] in Lisbon”, Angelino told rblive.de.

“We can learn a lot from the defeat and take it with us into the two games.

“And what I’ve seen from Manchester United so far: Sometimes they’re world class, sometimes they’re average.

“We don’t have to hide.”

Manchester United will welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford on the 29th of this month in the Red Devils’ second match of the Champions League group stage, and the Premier League giants will again lock horns with the Bundesliga outfit in Germany with the reverse fixture pencilled in for 9th December.