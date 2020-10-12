Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely be drawn into an auction for Swansea City’s Joe Rodon if the defender’s other Premier League suitors push his price up, according to football.london.

The north London outfit have been linked with a move for Swansea’s 22-year-old central defender Rodon before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Jose Mourinho’s side are interested in signing the Wales international, who is also keen on swapping the Championship club for Tottenham.

However, Spurs are unlikely to be drawn into an auction for the young centre-half should their Premier League rivals push his price up.

Apart from Tottenham, Leicester City, Sheffield United and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in Rodon and could make moves before Friday’s deadline.

Spurs are claimed to value the centre-half at £7m, which is some way off Swansea’s valuation of £18m.

Tottenham could back off from their chase for Rodon if the likes of Leicester, Sheffield United and West Ham get into a bidding war for the defender.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho’s side can manage to land the Welshman without having to get into an auction with Spurs’ league rivals.