Arsenal defender William Saliba is set to stay with the Gunners at least until the January transfer window, despite being linked with a loan move to the Championship, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old returned to Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan deal after joining Arsenal from the French Ligue 1 club last summer, but the move did not go as planned.

Injuries, coupled with the early stoppage of the league in France, meant that Saliba could only clock around 1,440 minutes of playing time across all competitions last term.

Another spell at Saint-Etienne was lined up during this year’s international transfer window, but the deal fell through after paperwork could not be finished in time.

And now Saliba is set to stay with Arsenal at least until the winter transfer window, which commences in less than 12 weeks in January.

The teenage defender has been linked with a loan move to the Champinship before the EFL transfer window slams shut on Friday.

However, that move is off the cards unless there is late change of plan at Arsenal.

Saliba was left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad list last week but the centre-half is expected to be included in the London outfit’s Premier League squad list, which is set to be announced on 20th October.