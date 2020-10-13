Barcelona are considering alternative targets to Manchester City defender Eric Garcia ahead of the January transfer window, which is just 12 weeks away.

Garcia was Barcelona’s top target in the summer and the defender was also pushing to return to his former club after refusing to sign a new contract with Manchester City.

He has only eight months left on his contract with the Premier League side and will be free to sign a pre-contract with Barcelona in January for a move in the summer on a free transfer.

But Barcelona are keen to sign him in January and are prepared to approach Manchester City one last time, ideally after having already secured his signature on a pre-contractual agreement.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club are already looking at alternatives if they cannot sign Garcia in the winter transfer window.

Manchester City rejected an €18m offer from Barcelona towards the end of the last transfer window and Barcelona would only want to pay a smaller amount in January.

Barcelona are acutely aware that Manchester City could again drive a hard bargain in January, but the Catalan giants are in no mood to overpay.

Garcia remains Barcelona’s top target but he could even be secured on a free transfer next summer.

Ronald Koeman wants a centre-back as part of his squad soon though, and the club are lining up alternatives to the 19-year-old centre-back in January.

If Manchester City refuse to sell him at a reasonable price in January, Barcelona are prepared to move on to other targets.