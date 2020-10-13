Garcia was Barcelona’s top target in the summer and the defender was also pushing to return to his former club after refusing to sign a new contract with Manchester City.
He has only eight months left on his contract with the Premier League side and will be free to sign a pre-contract with Barcelona in January for a move in the summer on a free transfer.
But Barcelona are keen to sign him in January and are prepared to approach Manchester City one last time, ideally after having already secured his signature on a pre-contractual agreement.
However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club are already looking at alternatives if they cannot sign Garcia in the winter transfer window.
Manchester City rejected an €18m offer from Barcelona towards the end of the last transfer window and Barcelona would only want to pay a smaller amount in January.
Barcelona are acutely aware that Manchester City could again drive a hard bargain in January, but the Catalan giants are in no mood to overpay.
Garcia remains Barcelona’s top target but he could even be secured on a free transfer next summer.
Ronald Koeman wants a centre-back as part of his squad soon though, and the club are lining up alternatives to the 19-year-old centre-back in January.
If Manchester City refuse to sell him at a reasonable price in January, Barcelona are prepared to move on to other targets.