Eintracht Frankfurt striker Bas Dost has revealed that interest from Tottenham Hotspur was real in the transfer window, but insists it was never an issue as he wanted to continue to play regular football, which would have been impossible at the north London club.

Tottenham looked at a number of strikers who they wanted to bring in as back-up to Harry Kane before signing Carlos Vinicius from Benfica towards the end of the transfer window.

Dost was one of the players who was linked with a move to Tottenham and the striker admits that he did hear from his agent that Spurs were interested in taking him to London.

But he insisted that a potential deal was a non-starter as he was not going to play regular football if he joined Tottenham and he is insistent on regular game time.

“I heard from my agent that they were really there and were interested”, Dost told German daily Bild.

“But I think it was never an issue as I would have never been a regular there, and for me, I just want to play.”

He indicated that interest from a manager of Jose Mourinho’s calibre was flattering but he was never going to leave Eintracht Frankfurt after spending just one season at the club.

Asked if interest from Mourinho did anything for him, the Dutchman said: “That has something.

“But if you look at my career, I have never left a club after just one season.

“Not now either, especially since I have been shown something here.

“I am far from finished at Eintracht.”