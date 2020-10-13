Blackburn Rovers have made Leeds United’s Barry Douglas their primary left-back target as the transfer deadline approaches, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The out-of-favour left-back is tipped to move on from Elland Road to a Championship outfit before Friday evening’s domestic transfer deadline.

Douglas is down the pecking order under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and faces the prospect of little first team football if he stays at Leeds; he could though wait until January to move.

Blackburn are looking to bring in a left-back and they have made the 31-year-old their top target.

Any swoop for Douglas would likely be a loan deal, despite the fact he has now entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

Douglas is not the only left-back that Blackburn have on their radar though and they could move for Leicester City’s Luke Thomas if they cannot agree a deal with Leeds.

The 31-year-old helped Leeds to win promotion from the Championship last season, while he also helped Wolves go up in 2018.

He was sold by Wolves before being able to taste Premier League football and could be set to move on from Leeds with yet again playing no top flight minutes.