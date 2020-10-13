Premier League legend Alan Shearer thinks Everton have a good chance to finish in the top six or even in the top four this season, due to the quality they brought in over the course of the international transfer window.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are currently leading the Premier League table with 12 points, having won all of their four top flight matches so far.

The Merseyside outfit have won seven games on the trot in all competitions since the current season kicked off, with the influx of talents bought in by Ancelotti over the summer window in James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure all clicking in the first team set-up at Goodison Park.

And Premier League legend Shearer has backed Everton as having a good chance to finish the Premier League campaign in the top six and possibly even in the top four as he believes the Toffees summer arrivals have all been able to raise the game of the Goodison Park side.

Shearer is impressed by Everton’s blistering start to the campaign, but is of the view that the Merseyside outfit might not be able to sustain their push throughout the season and are thus unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title.

“I don’t see them sustaining a challenge for the Premier League, but they’ve made an unbelievable start”, Shearer told The Athletic.

“I think it’s most realistic to see if they can get in the top four or the top six.

“They’ve got a good chance of doing that with the three midfielders they’ve signed.”

Everton will return to Premier League action on Saturday and are set to lock horns with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at home.