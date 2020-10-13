Everton midfielder Tom Davies has heaped praise on Toffees new boy and England Under-21s team-mate Ben Godfrey, insisting that the centre-back will fit in easily at the club.

22-year-old defender Godfrey was one of the two signings Carlo Ancelotti’s side completed on the final day of the international transfer window last week.

Godfrey, who has joined the Toffees from Norwich City for an initial £25m fee, is a great addition to the squad and will fit in easily at the club, according to midfielder Davies.

Having played with the defender several times with England Under-21s, Davies is aware of his strengths, which include leadership, pace, tackling and prowess in aerial duels.

Davies went on to heap praise on Godfrey’s determination to keep improving and contribute to the team, which he feels will stand him in good stead at Goodison Park.

“Ben is a good player and a good lad“, Davies told Everton’s official site.

“He is a leader in the Under-21s. He speaks a lot.

“He is quick at the back, a strong tackler and good in the air.

“He is young and has that determination to want to improve and do well for the team.

“He is a great addition and will fit in easily.”

Having completed a deadline day switch to Goodison Park, Godfrey could be in line to make his debut for the club in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday.