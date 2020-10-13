Tyler Roberts has admitted that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has changed the way that he thinks about the game and shaped him as a player.

Bielsa has trusted Roberts in the Premier League so far, handing the Wales international game time against Liverpool, Fulham, Sheffield United and Manchester City.

The attacker is now just one appearance shy of hitting the 60-game mark at Elland Road and all of his outings have come under the guidance of Bielsa.

He makes no bones about the impact Bielsa has had on him and feels he now has a deeper understanding of the game and how it should be played.

“He has just made me understand the game at a completely different level”, Roberts told BBC Wales.

“I think I have matured extremely since he has been at the club.

“It is kind of just knowing more about the game, what needs to be done and how it needs to be played.

“I think people at Wales will realise that and he is just the person who has moulded me.”

Roberts faces fierce competition for game time at Leeds this season with the Whites having strengthened over the international transfer window.

He is still waiting to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League.