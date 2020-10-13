Said Benrahma’s potential move to West Ham United has been delayed due to outstanding issues between the player and Brentford, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham have turned their attention towards signing Benrahma from Brentford after failing with a bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King.

The Hammers have made steady progress in negotiations with Brentford and a deal between the two clubs is in place for the winger to move to the London Stadium.

The two clubs have worked out an agreement over a package of £30m, but the Algerian’s move to West Ham is facing some delays ahead of Friday’s deadline.

It has been claimed Benrahma is still to sort out a few issues with Brentford before he can leave the club in the coming days.

There are suggestions that the player is not happy with Brentford deciding to go back on certain promises they made to him.

The outstanding issues between the player and the Championship club are unclear.

But West Ham remain confident that the deal will be pushed through before the domestic window slams shut on Friday.

It has been suggested that there is still no reason to believe the deal could fall apart ahead of the transfer deadline.