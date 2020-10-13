Doncaster Rovers will not battle for the signature of Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, with the League One side ruling out a bid to sign him on loan, according to the Doncaster Free Press.

Leeds are expected to send Gotts out on loan before the transfer window closes on Friday night and several sides are keen to snap him up.

However, Doncaster have ruled out becoming involved in the chase for the 20-year-old Leeds starlet.

It is claimed that financial matters mean that Doncaster will not look to do a deal to sign Gotts on loan before the window slams shut.

Boss Darren Moore wants to add to his midfield options before the transfer window closes, but Gotts will not be making the move to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Gotts is highly regarded at Leeds and was converted to a midfielder by boss Marcelo Bielsa, from his previous position of right-back.

Leeds will be looking to make sure that Gotts features on a regular basis wherever he heads out on loan.

The midfielder has clocked just three senior team appearances for Leeds so far.