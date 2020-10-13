Swansea City are favourites to sign 20-year-old centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere from Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Championship outfit could be in line to lose star defender Joe Rodon before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday, with significant interest in him.

Tottenham Hotspur, along with the likes of Leicester City and West Ham, have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old Wales international.

However, it has been claimed that Swansea want to sign two new centre-backs before sanctioning the sale of Rodon before Friday’s deadline.

Manchester City youngster Latibeaudiere could be one defender that could walk through the door at the Liberty Stadium, with Swansea placed as favourites to sign him.

The Championship club have held talks with Pep Guardiola’s side and are currently in the driving seat to land the England Under-20 international.

Swansea are believed to want Latibeaudiere on a loan deal from the Manchester-based club, who were also contacted by Bournemouth over a move for the youth star.

Championship side Reading are also interested in acquiring the services of the centre-back but it remains to be seen if they can beat the Swans to his signing.