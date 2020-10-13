Tottenham Hotspur look set to have to wait for Swansea City to bring in two more centre-backs before they can complete a move to sign Joe Rodon, according to The Athletic.

Jose Mourinho’s side were active during the international transfer window, signing Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Carlos Vinicius.

Tottenham could also be in line to jump into the domestic market before Friday’s deadline, with the north London outfit eyeing Swansea centre-half Rodon.

The two clubs are currently a long way apart in their valuations of the player, but there is a belief that a deal can be struck before the window closes.

However, any deal for the 22-year-old is expected to drag on towards Friday’s deadline as Swansea are looking to bring in two new centre-backs before selling the defender.

It remains to be seen if the Welsh giants have lined up deals for players to strengthen their defensive options, but it has been claimed that Spurs’ Cameron Carter-Vickers is not one of them.

The United States international spent the 2018/19 season at the Championship club, however they are not keen on having the defender back at the Liberty Stadium.

With time running out in the window, it is unclear if Tottenham will manage to reach an agreement with Swansea over a deal for Rodon, with the second tier club’s desire for new defenders possibly being a hurdle.