Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has steered clear of discussing a potential move away from Celtic Park, despite being on the radar of a host of clubs.

The Norway international was heavily linked with a move away from Celtic Park over the recent transfer window, with Serie A giants AC Milan among the interested parties.

However, with the Hoops keen to keep hold of him, Ajer remained with the Scottish Premiership champions beyond last Monday’s transfer deadline.

The January transfer window is just 12 weeks away however and with AC Milan still admirers, and West Brom and Leicester City keen, Celtic could be tested with offers.

However, the 22-year-old refused to be drawn on transfer links and refused to comment on a possible departure from the Glasgow-based outfit.

“I do not comment on anything about transfer rumours“, Ajer told Norwegian daily VG.

“I’m very happy at Celtic, I have a little over a year and a half left on my contract and respect the club I play for.

“I do not comment on transfers at all.“

Ajer does admit though that he is aware of interest in his services from AC Milan.

“There has been interest [from AC Milan] but I have a contract with Celtic and I am very happy with that“, the defender said.

Losing Ajer in the middle of the season would be a big blow for Celtic and the Scottish giants would be likely to resist his departure in January.