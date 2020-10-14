Lucas Torreira’s father Ricardo Torreira has left the door open for his son to remain at Atletico Madrid after his current loan spell in Spain expires.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on deadline day after falling out of favour at Arsenal.

Lucas is set to return to north London next summer as the Spanish giants have no option in the player’s contract to buy him after his loan period concludes.

But the 24-year-old’s father, Ricardo, has left the door open for his son to remain in Madrid post his loan spell as he stressed that Lucas could continue his stay in the Spanish capital if Arsenal and Atletico Madrid arrive at an agreement over the player’s future.

Lucas has linked up with Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone and Ricardo believes that if the Argentine wants to continue having his son’s services, the midfielder will consider extending his stay or potentially joining the Spanish outfit on a permanent basis.

Asked how he sees his son’s career turn out to be following the loan spell, Ricardo told Libertad Digital: “Lucas wants to give everything [on the pitch] and wants the fans to applaud him for the work he will do.

“Then we will see what happens between the clubs.

“Despite [him being in line to] return to Arsenal, it [no purchase option in the loan] does not mean does not mean that we are not going to stay at Atletico.

“If Cholo [Simeone] continues to want him to stay at the end of the season, and we have the opportunity to choose Atletico again, it will be considered.”

Arsenal have replaced Lucas with Thomas Partey, who left Atletico Madrid after the Gunners activated the Ghanaian’s release clause on the final day of the transfer window.