Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo feels Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips can learn a lot from Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson while on international duty with England.

Whites midfielder Phillips was rewarded with a call-up to the England national team for his performances with Leeds in the Championship last season.

The 24-year-old has since then made three appearances for Three Lions and has not looked out of place, according to former Leeds man Matteo.

Matteo has now challenged Phillips to be a regular presence in the England team and feels the player need to possess the right attitude for that.

The 46-year-old went on to explain that Phillips can learn a lot from Liverpool captain Henderson, who he labelled a shining example, while on international duty with England.

“His opportunity was thoroughly deserved and he hasn’t looked out of place“, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“In Jordan Henderson, he’s got a shining example and he can look at everything Jordan does, the way he speaks, what he says.

“Kalvin can learn a lot from being in and around the England set-up and his next challenge is to get into the team regularly.

“He’s got to have the attitude that he’s good enough to be in the team and that being on the bench isn’t good enough.“

Having made his way into the England national team, Phillips will be now looking to establish himself in the side as he has done at Elland Road.