New Queens Park Rangers signing Charlie Kelman has revealed that Eberechi Eze’s progress from the club to the Premier League with Crystal Palace helped tempt him to Loftus Road.

Mark Warburton’s Championship side have completed the signing of Kelman from Southend United and the striker will be looking to make an impact for the Rs.

Kelman is clear that QPR’s track record of developing young players helped to tempt him to the club and he is keen to follow the same path.

The striker pointed towards Eze, who joined Crystal Palace in the recently closed international transfer window, as an example to follow.

“The way the club are developing players was a big attraction for me”, Kelman told QPR’s official site.

“You look at Ebere Eze and he’s now in the Premier League playing for Crystal Palace.

“The club now have a track record of bringing players through and hopefully I’m the next one on that list.”

QPR currently sit in ninth spot in the Championship standings after five games and 18-year-old Kelman, who scored five times in League One last season, will be looking to hit the ground running.