Lucas Torreira’s father Ricardo Torreira has promised that his son is ready to give his best for Arsenal again if the club want the midfielder back in north London following his loan stint at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder joined Arsenal in 2018 from Sampdoria for a fee of around £26m and still has three years remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite a strong start to his Arsenal career under former Gunners head coach Unai Emery, Lucas struggled to clock up regular minutes under new boss Mikel Arteta and left north London on a season-long loan deal to join Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Ricardo admits that it was Arsenal’s decision to not give Lucas regular game time, but he promised that his son is willing to don the Gunners shirt again if the club want to have him back.

Lucas has always given his best whenever he was called into action by Arteta, according to his father, and Ricardo promised that the 24-year-old will again lay everything he has on the pitch for the Premier League giants without hesitation if his future lies with the Gunners.

Asked why his son struggled to get game time at Arsenal despite being a fan favourite, Ricardo told Libertad Digital: “For a 24-year-old boy, known in Uruguay, the most important thing is to play. Arsenal decided that they would not give him minutes.

“But we promise, God willing, if everything goes well and if there is a coach at Arsenal who loves him when his contract with Atletico ends, he will give his all there again if they want him”

Atletico Madrid do not have an option to buy the player on a permanent deal after his loan spell concludes and the Spaniards will need to return to the negotiating table next summer if they are keen on keeping hold of the 24-year-old.