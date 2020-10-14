Roma are eyeing a swoop for Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac in the rapidly approaching January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Bosnia international was tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium in the recent transfer window, with Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen touted as his potential destination.

However, Kolasinac remains on the books at Arsenal following the transfer deadline, but could find himself leaving north London in January.

The Gunners are likely to listen to offers to let Kolasinac go elsewhere.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Serie A giants Roma are claimed to be eyeing a swoop for the 27-year-old during the next transfer window

The Giallorossi are looking to reinforce their left-back position with an experienced player and Kolasinac fits the bill.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta prefers Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka in the left-back position and Kolasinac’s game time has been cut short.

The defender, who has made 108 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since joining on a free transfer from Schalke in 2017, is reportedly warm to a move to Italy, where he could potentially earn regular game time.