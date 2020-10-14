Tranmere Rovers manager Mike Jackson has revealed that the League Two side have received excellent reports about Newcastle United starlet Jack Young, who has joined the club on loan.

Tranmere have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Young from Newcastle on a season-long loan deal.

Expressing his delight at the signing, boss Jackson has revealed that the club have watched the teenager a lot and have received excellent feedback about him.

The 46-year-old feels Young will provide his team with something unique and expects the midfielder to compete for a starting role in the side.

Jackson is aware of the Newcastle loanee’s enthusiasm to develop his game and believes the player will prove to be a great addition to the Tranmere squad.

“We have been watching Jack a lot and we are pleased he has joined the football club“, Jackson told the club’s official site.

“I would like to first of all thanks Newcastle United for allowing us to work with their player who they have very high hopes for.

“This is Jack’s first loan and he is so enthusiastic and wants to further develop his game.

“He will provide great competition in midfield, and he provides something different that we don’t currently have.

“The signing took quite a while to complete, but it is important we are thorough when bringing a new player into the group.

“He is a very bubbly character, and he is here to compete for a place in the team.

“We have received a number of excellent reports about Jack.

“He has lots of energy, he has trained with the first team at Newcastle United and they think a lot of him. He is a great addition to the squad.“

Jackson went on to reveal that Young will be contention for his side’s weekend trip to Newport County and feels the midfielder is reading to play.

“He will be in contention for this weekend’s game at Newport County“, the Tranmere manager added.

“He has also been playing football on a regular basis in recent weeks and months, so he is ready to go.“​

Having left Newcastle on his first loan deal, Young will be looking to develop his game and get first team experience under his belt in League Two this term.