Said Benrahma is one step closer to joining West Ham United after an issue between his representative and Brentford was resolved, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers reached an agreement with Championship club Brentford over a deal for Benrahma that will see them pay £25m up front last week.

However, an issue between Thomas Frank’s side and the Algeria international’s representative jeopardised the player’s Premier League move.

It was claimed that West Ham could turn to Bournemouth’s Josh King, with the deal for Benrahma on the verge of collapsing following the issue.

However, David Moyes’ side have now edged closer to landing the 25-year-old as Brentford and the player’s representative have resolved the issue.

The former Nice star’s move to the London Stadium is now expected to go through before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday.

Benrahma is in line to become West Ham’s third signing, following the arrivals of Vladimir Coufal and Craig Dawson.

The Brentford star has also attracted interest from other Premier League sides, but West Ham now look set to do the deal.

The Irons also made Tomas Soucek’s loan move from Slavia Prague permanent in the international transfer window.