Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the sense of harmony that the Toffees players have amongst themselves has helped him to bring out the best from the club’s new boys.

Ancelotti has made five high profile additions to his squad over the summer in midfield trio James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, shot-stopper Robin Olsen on loan and centre-back Ben Godfrey.

And the Italian’s revamped midfield engine has powered Everton to an undefeated start to their season with seven straight victories in all competitions on the trot.

Godfrey and Olsen are yet to make their debuts, but Ancelotti has so far been very impressed with how all the new boys have slotted into his squad and the 61-year-old has credited the harmony in the Toffees dressing room as the key reason why his team have clicked so well.

Ancelotti is of the view that the current crop of Everton stars are blessed with a great attitude no matter where they are in the pecking order at Goodison Park as the Italian’s efforts to culture a sense of brotherhood at the Merseyside giants have taken root.

“Every day, they are focused, with good motivation, serious”, Ancelotti told Everton TV.

“I think the atmosphere is very good. It doesn’t matter how many minutes the players play, they are involved.

“I see them train really well.

“I think the players who arrived did a really good job, they adapted really well.

“The new players would not be able to make the steps we have made this season alone – they have had the help of all the others that came here after holiday [following last season] with a different attitude and motivation.

“It’s important to keep the quality of the training high.

“This is only due to the attitude of the players – if we have motivation and we are focused, then the quality of the training is good.”

Everton are set to play host to Liverpool at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby at the weekend and the Toffees will look to extend their top flight winning streak to five.