Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed that he is happy to play back to back games and stressed that he is faced with similar demands in England with Leeds United.

Klich who arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2017, spent the second half of his debut season on loan at Dutch club Utrecht, but has since become a fixture under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder swapped the all-Whites of Leeds for the white shirts of his country Poland over the week as he played 64 minutes of their clash at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 3-0 victory on Wednesday after also featuring for his national team against Italy on Sunday.

Klich conceded that he was tired after playing consecutive matches during a four day span, buts insists he relishes the challenge as he faces the same demands at Leeds, with the fixtures coming in thick and fast in the Premier League during multiple periods throughout the season.

The 30-year-old has developed the physical side of his game under the tutelage of Bielsa at Elland Road, with the Argentine demanding high intensity in matches as well as during his infamous ‘murder ball’ training sessions.

Asked whether he was tired having featured in back to back games in a four-day span, Klich told Polish broadcaster Polsat Sport: “Yes, but I like it.

“In England, I also play a couple of games a week and I feel good about that, which is fine for me.”

Klich, who has featured in all four of Leeds Premier League games so far this season, has chipped in with two goals and will hope to continue his good form with Yorkshire giants set to face Wolves on Monday at home.