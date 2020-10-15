Aston Villa are rated as unlikely to add to their squad before the domestic transfer window slams shut on Friday evening, according to The Athletic.

Dean Smith’s men were busy over the course of the international transfer window and were praised for their business, which has already seen positive form early into the new season.

Aston Villa have been looking at bringing in another striker during the domestic transfer window and have been linked with options including Bournemouth’s Josh King.

However, with time running out in the window, Aston Villa are rated as unlikely to make a further signing before the deadline.

The Villa Park outfit appear happy with the business they have done over the course of the window and do not look to feel any pressure to do another deal.

It remains to be seen if Villa may have a late change of heart if offered the chance to sign someone from the EFL on favourable terms.

King is keen to make sure he avoids playing Championship football, while highly rated Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is looking to return to the Premier League.

Aston Villa currently sit in second place in the Premier League standings after winning all their three opening games.