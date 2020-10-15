Wolfsburg hitman Wout Weghorst has admitted that there was serious interest in him from Tottenham Hotspur during the international transfer window.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing in a back-up for Spurs hitman Harry Kane over the summer and Weghorst was one of the top targets on the Portuguese’s radar.

However, Weghorst is still on the books at Wolfsburg following the closure of the international transfer window, with Spurs ultimately roping in Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius as Kane’s deputy.

The Dutchman has now broken his silence on the transfer speculation that linked him with a move to north London confirming that he was seriously pursued by Tottenham as a potential signing.

“I can be honest”, Weghorst told German magazine Kicker.

“Of course, I knew that there was interest from all over.

“It was serious with Tottenham; I was a candidate.

“Of course, you are concerned with something like that too.

“It is also confirmation that I’m on the right track.”

Weghorst has left the door open for a move to the Premier League in the future, stating that it is his dream to one day play in England, but is now focused on giving his best at the Volkswagen Arena.

“I’m 28 now and I’d like to win trophies. I made that clear here.

“I hope, that we [Wolfsburg] improve as a team so that we can possibly do more overall.

“If one day I have the feeling that I cannot achieve my goals at VfL, then I will say so.

“That is currently not the case.

“The Premier League is still a dream of mine.”

In addition to Vinicius, Mourinho managed to bolster his squad over the window by bringing in the likes of full-backs Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, winger Gareth Bale on loan, and shot-stopper Joe Hart.