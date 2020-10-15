Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is on loan at Napoli from Chelsea, has revealed he has a superb relationship with Inter coach Antonio Conte, but stressed his focus must be on the Azzurri.

Bakayoko, who has been shipped off on temporary spells to AC Milan and Monaco from Chelsea, put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan deal at Napoli on deadline day.

The Frenchman will now face his former Chelsea boss Conte, who steered the ship at Stamford Bridge from 2016 to 2018, in the battlegrounds of Italian football as the the 51-year-old currently leads Napoli’s domestic rivals Inter.

Bakayoko revealed that he shares an excellent relationship with the current Inter coach, but stressed his complete focus is on Napoli with the player ready to give his all for the Azzurri.

The midfielder added that Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has helped him in the past, but the 26-year-old promised that he will always put aside friendship when it comes to taking care of business for the Naples giants.

When asked about his relationship with Conte and Morata, Bakayoko told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “I have an excellent relationship with Conte, he helped me get to Chelsea”,

“Morata helped me when I came here.

“Now we play against each other and obviously I’ll think of Napoli.”

Bakayoko is in line to make his debut for Napoli in his team’s upcoming Serie A clash against Atalanta on Saturday.