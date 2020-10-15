Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has backed Jurgen Klopp to continue to build on his success at Anfield in the coming years.

Klopp recently completed five years at Liverpool and in the period he has transformed the Reds into one of the most feared teams in Europe.

The Liverpool manager won his first trophy at Anfield when they lifted the Champions League in 2018 and the German ended their 30-year wait for a league title last season when his side won the Premier League by 18 points.

Dalglish insisted that he was confident that Liverpool would go places under Klopp from the day he took charge of the club and he is particularly impressed with the way the German treats everyone with respect and humility.

The Liverpool legend believes the German knows how to continue to get the best out of his players and is certain that Klopp will further build on the success he has achieved on Merseyside.

Dalglish told The Athletic: “I remember the day Jurgen came in. I’d driven up to Glasgow, the press were there and they asked me what I thought.

“I just said, ‘Fasten your seatbelts, here we go. We’re off and running.’ I’d heard stories from Germany about how he operated and what he did.

“One of the most impressive things is the relationship he has with the people who work for the club.

“And I don’t just mean the players.

“He has huge respect for everybody, he has a humility that he shows to them and an appreciation for them.

“It just pulls everybody together.

“There are comparisons with what Jurgen has done and what Blackburn did, in the sense that everyone was travelling in one direction.

“We built it up every year and he’s done the same.

“They’ve gone from finishing a point behind Manchester City to being miles in front.

“He’ll continue to build it.

“As well as his knowledge and his ability to get the best out of footballers, he gets the best out of people full stop.

“It’s because he has respect for them.

“In terms of the fans, I think most Liverpool managers have enjoyed a good relationship with them.

“They’ll always give you the benefit of the doubt.”

Liverpool have won three of their opening four games but suffered a 7-2 loss at Aston Villa just before the international break.