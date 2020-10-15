Manchester United scouts watched 17-year-old Fenerbahce midfielder Omer Beyaz in action for Turkey Under-21s against England on Tuesday, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The teenage talent caught the eye of several European heavyweights after he made his senior debut for Turkish side Fenerbahce at the age of just 16 earlier this year.

Beyaz has made five senior appearances for the Turkish Super Lig club so far and appears to be on Manchester United’s radar.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Red Devils’ scouts were present in the stands as the midfielder played in Turkey Under-21s’ 2-1 defeat to England on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United’s scouts submitted a positive report on the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool have also been linked with keeping a close watch on Beyaz’s development.

He has yet to feature for Fenerbahce’s senior team this year, but was an unused substitute in their Turkish Super Lig clash with Karagumruk earlier this month.

Fenerbahce will be hoping to keep hold of Beyaz amongst growing interest in the youngster’s services.